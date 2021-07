LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska incoming freshman swimmer Beatriz Padron is headed to Tokyo to compete in the XXXII Summer Olympiad as part of the Costa Rican Olympic Team. Padron, an 18-year-old from Belen, Costa Rica, will represent her home country as the lone female swimmer at the games and will compete in the 200-meter freestyle. She owns a lifetime best time of 2:06. A Costa Rican National Team member since 2015, Padron owns the Costa Rican national record in the 50-meter butterfly (27.65) and was part of another national record swim in the 4x100-meter medley relay (4:27.09).