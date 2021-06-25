Cancel
Should Losing a Pet Break Your Heart and Your Budget?

By Patty Dee
Mix 97-3
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is not the first time I've been through this, nor will it be the last. My quirky, beautiful, green-eyed, talking, kit-kat, Gabby, finally lost her battle with illness and age. If you're an animal lover, you are destined to have your heart broken many times over, by having to say goodbye to a beloved pet.

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

