Four Rebels have advanced after another hot day of competition for current and former Ole Miss track & field stars at Day Eight of the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday. The professional Rebel duo of Craig Engels and Waleed Suliman navigated a difficult first heat of the 1500-meter semifinal, and both were able to punch their ticket into Sunday’s U.S. final with a trip to Tokyo on the line. Engels wound up with the top qualifying time at 3:38.56, but that was far from assured after getting boxed-in and remaining on the rail at the bell. Engels was still packed in tight with 200 to go, but coming around the final turn and into the last 100 he wove his way through traffic, found a clearing and burst through to take the lead, the heat win and an automatic qualifier spot to Sunday’s final.