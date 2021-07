The number of people initiating claims for unemployment insurance went up very slightly last week, another blip in the job market’s uneven recovery from the pandemic. Initial claims rose to 373,000 in the week through July 3, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised level, according to seasonally adjusted data released Thursday by the Labor Department. After a steady march downward this spring nearly halved the weekly volume of claims, progress has leveled off in recent weeks. Claims are still nearly twice as high as pre-pandemic levels.