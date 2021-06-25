Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Boys Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

By Megan Vick
TVGuide.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys took Homelander (Antony Starr) down a peg in Season 2 — and officially became Amazon Prime Video's biggest hit. Viewers are hooked on comic book series, which unveils how awful superheroes would be if they truly existed in a capitalist society where power corrupts absolutely. While The Boys Season 1 didn't pull any punches when it came to violence or "Oh. My. God" sequences, Season 2 upped the ante in almost every single way — and you know what? We still want more.

www.tvguide.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Patrick Flanery
Person
Chace Crawford
Person
Ryan
Person
Laz Alonso
Person
Laurie Holden
Person
Eric Kripke
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Antony Starr
Person
Erin Moriarty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Everything You Need#Tv Guide#The Walking Dead#Entertainment Weekly#Premiere Date Production#Liberty#Vought#Team Boys#Team Supe#Twitter#Theboystv#Therealkripke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Amazon
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 3 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Spoilers, Trailer, Clips, Plot, Theories, Leaks, Previews, News and Everything You Need To Know

Fantasy & Sci-Fi Writer Superhero fanatic & Sci-fi enthusiast aspiring one day to become the next billionaire, genius, playboy & philanthropist. Fans have felt like they’ve waited for an age for Rick and Morty Season 5, but since the release of the first two episodes, they’re not disappointed. To say the fifth season started with a bang would be a serious understatement. However, it seems that a whole new series of adventures are opening up for the unlikely duo, so get your countdown ready with the release date and time of Episode 3, and check out the theories, plots, reviews, leaks, spoilers, and everything you need to know to be ready for the next Rick and Morty adventure.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

WALKER: Season 1, Episode 16: Dig Plot Synopsis, Director, & Air Date [The CW]

The CW‘s Walker: Season 1, Episode 16: Dig plot synopsis, director, and air date have been released. Walker stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Coby Bell, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Molly Hagan, Genevieve Padalecki, Jeff Pierre, and Mitch Pileggi. WALKER is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (“Being...
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Stars of 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Pick Their Favorite Moments From the Original Series

The stars of the new “Gossip Girl” have revealed their favorite moments from the original series, which ran for six seasons on the CW before coming to an end in 2012. Whitney Peak, who plays Zola, said the storyline where Chuck (Ed Westwick) tries to drop his identity by briefly becoming Henry Prince was one of the funnier parts of the series.
TV Seriespurewow.com

15 Shows Like ‘Dexter’ to Watch Before the Revival Premieres This Fall

It’s official: Dexter is making a killer comeback. In case you haven’t heard, Showtime ordered a limited-series revival of the beloved crime drama, where Michael C. Hall will return to play the calculating serial killer, Dexter Morgan. Though the network has yet to confirm a release date, they’ve already given fans a glimpse of what’s to come—and by the looks of this cryptic new teaser, Dexter’s murderous adventures are far from over.
TV & VideosEsquire

Here's How to Stream Gossip Girl 2.0

Constance-Billard, how we’ve missed you. After nine years away from Gossip Girl’s scandal-soaked prep school, HBOMax is taking us back to its hallowed halls with a buzzy Gossip Girl reboot for the Insta generation. Starring a whole new cast of Upper East Siders, this remixed Gossip Girl promises to be more “inclusive, diverse, self-aware, and queer” than its predecessor, according to pilot director Karena Evans.
Moviesepicstream.com

Mission Impossible 7: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, Filming Locations, Stunts, News & Everything You Need To Know

List & Feature Writer I believe that our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. Unlike other movie franchises, Mission: Impossible gets better with each film, and for that reason can only really be compared to Harry Potter. Adding the fact that each film has been a huge critical and financial success, there’s really no surprise that another sequel is right around the corner.
ComicsTVLine

Comic-Con @ Home 2021: Your Guide to the TV Panels That Will Be Streaming

This summer’s San Diego Comic-Con once again invites fans to sit on their couches and enjoy the pop culture extravaganza from the safety of their homes. There is one difference from last year’s virtual event, however: It will be an abbreviated one, taking place over three days, from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25 — but there are still a bevy of TV show panels on the lineup, which will be streaming for free via YouTube.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix In August So Far

Though July’s only just got here, it’s already time for a sneak peek at what’s coming to Netflix in August. It’s too early for a full list of new arrivals to be available, but we’re aware of many of the original titles that are due up next month, plus some freshly licensed content that’s already been announced. So here’s everything that we know is headed to the streaming giant in August so far.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2: Trailer, Premiere Date, Photos, and More

The Witcher wrapped Season 2 in the spring of 2021, but we still have several more months to go before we return to The Witcher universe. Netflix is trying to fill the Geralt-sized hole in your heart with WitcherCon, a digital festival full of sneak peeks and reveals to get fans ready for the upcoming season. We now know the premiere date and several other interesting tidbits about Season 2.
TV SeriesColumbian

‘Gossip Girl’ lets new characters make their mark

Don’t expect Serena van der Woodsen back at Constance Billard. Even though the new “Gossip Girl” reboot, premiering today on HBO Max, exists in the same universe as the beloved teen classic, its creators are letting the new characters make their mark. “We made a decision early on to not...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

9 Shows Like Netflix's Ozark While You Agonizingly Wait for Season 4

Every day I knock on Netflix's door and ask when we'll get a premiere date for Ozark Season 4, and every day Netflix says something to me about "a restraining order," whatever that is. With no news on when we'll get more of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman)wiggling his way out of jam after pickle, or more of that spicy internal conflict between Marty and Wendy (Laura Linney), or more of Ruth (Julia Garner) being Ruth, we have little to do except watch other TV series that are like Ozark to get our fix while we wait for Season 4.
MoviesTV Fanatic

What to Watch: Jack Irish, Gunpowder Milkshake, Dr. Death

We don't have a lot going on this week, but we hope you find something you'll enjoy to watch this week. There is a new Netflix movie called Gunpowder Milkshake, Jack Irish makes his final stand on Acorn, and Dr. Death wreaks havoc on Peacock. And don't forget Schmigadoon on...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

American Horror Stories: Watch the Full Trailer for FX on Hulu's Spooky Spinoff

No matter what type of horror-movie villain scares you the most, chances are it makes an appearance in the new American Horror Stories trailer. The minute-long teaser for FX on Hulu’s American Horror Story spinoff — premiering with two episodes on Thursday, July 15 — features at least a dozen different frights, including (but not limited to!) a slithering snake, a horned demon, a murderer donning a pig mask and, naturally, Danny Trejo as an evil, baseball bat-wielding Santa Claus.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

8 Shows Like Good Witch You Should Watch Now That It's Ending

Sad news for all the good witches out there: Good Witch, which finally returned for its seventh season after a long hiatus, will end with its current seventh season. Hallmark's series about a mother-daughter witch duo living in a quirky small town has comforted us for years, and we're going to miss our magical catch-ups with Cassie (Catherine Bell) and Grace (Bailee Madison). The series finale will premiere on July 25, and if you're already trying to figure out what to watch next, you can always entertain yourself with more shows about witches, cute towns, and powerful women.
TV & VideosTVGuide.com

What's on Netflix This Week: Virgin River Season 3, Fear Street Part 2, Never Have I Ever Season 2

Look, I know you probably clicked on this because you saw Virgin RiverSeason 3 in the headline, and I am here to tell you I have nothing respect for you. After a long, long wait, Netflix's Hallmarkian romance series finally returns this week, but the good news is that once you binge all the new episodes, there's a lot of other good stuff hitting the platform over the coming days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy