The Boys Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Fantasy & Sci-Fi Writer Superhero fanatic & Sci-fi enthusiast aspiring one day to become the next billionaire, genius, playboy & philanthropist. Fans have felt like they’ve waited for an age for Rick and Morty Season 5, but since the release of the first two episodes, they’re not disappointed. To say the fifth season started with a bang would be a serious understatement. However, it seems that a whole new series of adventures are opening up for the unlikely duo, so get your countdown ready with the release date and time of Episode 3, and check out the theories, plots, reviews, leaks, spoilers, and everything you need to know to be ready for the next Rick and Morty adventure.