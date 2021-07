Forty years ago today, R.E.M. released their debut single “Radio Free Europe.” That’s a pretty big deal — the first release by what would become the most important college rock/alternative/indie band of the ’80s — and the band is commemorating the anniversary with appropriate fanfare. They’ve announced a reissue of the original 7″ as released on Hib-Tone Records. The reissue was pressed at Kindercore Vinyl in the band’s hometown of Athens, Georgia, and features the original mixes and Michael Stipe photography from the Hib-Tone release. The B-side from that record, “Sitting Still,” is officially out digitally for the time today.