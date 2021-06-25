Cancel
Environment

Half the country is facing an apocalyptic summer

By Stephanie Pappas, Live Science Contributor
Deep drought and early heat waves are setting the western half of the United States up for a dry, fiery summer. About 91% of the West was in drought as of June 22, with 55% experiencing extreme or exceptional drought, while two back-to-back heat waves exacerbated the drying of soils and vegetation, increasing the potential for wildfires. Meanwhile, water supplies are dwindling: Lake Mead, the reservoir formed by the Hoover Dam, is the lowest it has been since the 1930s when it was first filled, and California's reservoirs are 50% lower than usual for this time of year, according to the Associated Press.

