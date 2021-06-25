Gas prices will likely remain highest since 2014 for July 4 weekend

Gas prices are staying on the rise this summer travel season as another major travel weekend is just around the corner. According to GasBuddy, many travelers will see gas prices above the $3 per gallon mark during the Independence Day weekend. Even with some relief from a recent small drop in prices, the national average price of gas on July 4 is expected to be $3.11 per gallon — 43%, or 93 cents, more than last year’s Covid-induced price of $2.18.