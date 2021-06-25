Cancel
Mark Ronson’s “Re-Version” Of Foo Fighters’ “Making A Fire” Has Members Of Antibalas, The Dap-Kings, Tedeschi Trucks Band, & More

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters toyed with a dance-y sound on new album Medicine At Midnight, so it’s not that surprising that they just released a Mark Ronson “re-version” of opening track “Making A Fire.” What is surprising is that rather than doubling down on those dance elements, Ronson has pushed the song in more of a groovy Southern rock direction. You can still absolutely dance to it, but not the way I expected.

www.stereogum.com
