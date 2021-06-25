Atlanta's Acuity Brands using return to the office to reinvent its workplace

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.19.