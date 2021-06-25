Atlanta's Acuity Brands using return to the office to reinvent its workplace
Acuity Brands, a maker of lighting products which has about 1,100 employees locally, discovered that opportunity was embedded in the pandemic.www.bizjournals.com
Acuity Brands, a maker of lighting products which has about 1,100 employees locally, discovered that opportunity was embedded in the pandemic.www.bizjournals.com
The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta