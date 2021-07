This week, Microsoft will release the first Windows 11 preview build to Insiders in the Dev Channel. The build version is expected to be 22000.51. Recently, some new screenshots of Windows 11 preview build 22000.51 got leaked online. In one of the File Explorer screenshots, we can notice the new context menu (check the image above). As you can see in the screenshot, the new context menu looks clean with Fluent Design-inspired icons.