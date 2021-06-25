Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

RedMagic 6R is a Gaming Smartphone for the Rest of Us [Review]

By Samuel Huang
gstylemag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to gaming smartphones, you can’t really talk about them without throwing RedMagic into the mix. Nubia has been making RedMagic gaming smartphones for the last few years and each iteration of the series keeps getting better and better. What is remarkable about the devices though is just how powerful they are at such a low price point. We’re talking about what usually amounts to flagship-level specs at almost half the price of brands like Apple, Samsung, and others. Their latest gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 6R, tries to tone down the loud, gaming aspect of the series and push it into a more mainstream place by cleaning up its looks and making it a more daily livable device.

gstylemag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphones#Android 11#Redmagic 6r#Aux Adapter#Aux#Usb#Sony#Gamespace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 11 (Reuters) - Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager Gareth Southgate along with royalty and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy