RedMagic 6R is a Gaming Smartphone for the Rest of Us [Review]

When it comes to gaming smartphones, you can’t really talk about them without throwing RedMagic into the mix. Nubia has been making RedMagic gaming smartphones for the last few years and each iteration of the series keeps getting better and better. What is remarkable about the devices though is just how powerful they are at such a low price point. We’re talking about what usually amounts to flagship-level specs at almost half the price of brands like Apple, Samsung, and others. Their latest gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 6R, tries to tone down the loud, gaming aspect of the series and push it into a more mainstream place by cleaning up its looks and making it a more daily livable device.