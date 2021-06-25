Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease on the Rise in North Texas

With the beginning of summer well underway, I have seen many kiddos in the office with a very typical summer rash. It’s a rash that usually appears on the hands, feet, and around the mouth, giving it the name Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD). It’s caused by a group of enteroviruses that are common in the summer months. While this big group of viruses can cause more serious illnesses, this presentation of illness is typically mild and commonly infects infants and toddlers. While it can affect older children and adults, it is less common and these individuals typically have milder symptoms of the disease, if any.