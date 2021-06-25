'Helping Hands' donation made by Irving School students

View more in
Charities
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Lowndes County, AL|lowndessignal.com
CES fifth grade students donate to P.T.A.
The following Central Elementary School fifth grade students and their families donated $124.70 to the P.T.A. to be used during the 2021-2022 school year. The funds were the proceeds from their t-shirt sale in May 2021. The students were Jaylen Adams, Amari Davis, Camille Grant, Carmen Grant, Ciara Hall, Delontae...
Poinciana, FL|villages-news.com
Showcase of Talent Club donates $5,000 for student scholarships
On June 27, during the auditions for the Jazz Club Scholarships at Laurel Manor Recreation Center, Joseph and Diana Arlt of the Village of Santiago presented a check for $5,000 from The Showcase of Talent to Walter and Barbara Griffith, of the Village of Poinciana, for their Village Jazz Club Scholarship program.
carthage.edu
Luther’s Lunchbox: Available for students and accepting donations
Luther’s Lunchbox continues to shelve non-perishable food, hygiene, and laundry items for students who are living on campus over the summer. Students can access Luther’s Lunchbox from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday, in the northeast side of A. F. Siebert Chapel. Donations. Those who wish to donate...
Charleston, SC|thewestsidegazette.com
High School Principal Worked Overnight At Walmart To Help Students In Need
CHARLESTON, S.C. — As principal of North Charleston High School in South Carolina, an area where 20 percent of residents live in poverty, Henry Darby was used to seeing students in need. “There were some kids who, when I went to their homes, their mother wouldn’t let me in, but...
leominsterchamp.com
Rollstone Bank & Trust donates $5,000 to Ginny’s Helping Hand to support food pantry
Rollstone Bank & Trust has made a $5,000 donation to Ginny's Helping Hand in Leominster, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of the less fortunate. Funds will be used for the purchase of a commercial refrigerator to support Ginny’s food bank and accommodate the increased food donation deliveries that help needy families throughout the region.
Posted by9&10 News
The Gratitude Project: Help Donate To Old Mission Peninsula School
The Gratitude Project is something the PTO, volunteers, and parents of Old Mission School created as a way to say ‘thank you’ for all the school has done for them and their children. The project aims to help fund classrooms throughout the year. Most of the time, teachers spend their...
metroparent.com
Tips to Help Elementary Students Adjust to School After COVID
Need help psyching your kid — and yourself — up for a return to full-time in-person learning? We’ve got you covered with some great tips. Plan ahead and monitor emotions before talking with your child. “Children are highly attuned to parents’ stress and anxiety, so before you have a conversation...
Grand Island, NE|Grand Island Independent
Donations help students in need; Stuff the Bus still accepting contributions
In addition to school supplies, area residents donated $425 in cash and $50 in gift cards to this year’s Stuff the Bus campaign. The longtime Grand Island tradition concluded Saturday at the two Grand Island Walmart stores. Stuff the Bus started last weekend and wrapped up Friday and Saturday. Organized by Grand Island Public Schools, the fundraiser is held every summer in preparation for the start of the school year.
evangelinetoday.com
Helping hands
Patient-medic reunion is held at Acadian Ambulance in Ville Platte. With containers full of homemade pralines and popcorn balls, a man walked into the Acadian Ambulance Ville Platte Station to meet and give thanks to the many personnel who saved his life following a stroke and heart attack. Clayton Fontenot explained he does not remember much of anything from the day he suffered his cardiac arrest but expressed thanks to his son, Logan, for working hard to keep…
Alliance Review
Helping Hands Network is collecting school supplies
Helping Hands will once again be collecting school supplies to help students be prepared for learning during the upcoming school year. Anyone wanting to donate supplies can drop them off at HHN any Tuesday or Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. by Aug. 3. Volunteers are also needed to pass out supplies on Aug. 10 and 11 between 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m.
Harrisburg, PA|Posted byFOX 43
You can donate school supplies to students in Harrisburg School District at these locations
HARRISBURG, Pa. — All You Can Inc. is hosting its annual school supply donation drive at Good Brotha's Cafe and Boost Mobile, Giant Food Stores and Texas Roadhouse locations in Harrisburg. Organizers say donors must drop off new items at the locations. Bookbags and PPE are preferred, but all school...
Houston, TX|Posted byJackson Cutler
HISD in-person summer school helps student to thrive more
HOUSTON, TX — After studying online and attending virtual classes since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, incoming seventh-grader, Kirsten Aparicio, finally returned to in-person classes in June for summer school. The 12-year-old Ortiz Middle School student believed that in-person learning at her school has been the secret of her success this summer.
Education|muleshoejournal.com
Summer school helps MISD students get ready for next level of learning
For most students, once graduation and other end-of-year activities are completed, they are finished with school until August. However, when the school year ends, the learning continues, and for some students it continues in the classrooms of MISD. MISD holds school every summer, except for 2020 when the school was...
Health|Washington Post
D.C. students have faced unprecedented challenges. Will schools be ready to help them?
Artecka Brown lives in D.C. Vaccines are helping us protect ourselves from the coronavirus, but what will protect our children from a widening opportunity gap and the mental health challenges exacerbated by all that we’ve lost over the past 15 months?. As a D.C. native and mom of five boys,...
New Haven Register
Storm Lake summer school helps students set back by COVID
STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Mention the words “summer school” to any student and the reaction you receive isn’t likely to be overflowing with enthusiasm. But after enduring more than a year of abnormal educational settings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students of all ages in Storm Lake seem to be taking to the added time in school this summer.
Posted byCBS New York
New Jersey High School Students Launch Website To Help Peers Find Pre-College Opportunities
Three New Jersey high school students who were frustrated trying to find internships and other opportunities have come up with new technology to help others in the same boat.
Posted byThe Independent
Buddy the Labrador joins school staff to help students with Covid anxiety
A dog named Buddy has been made an official member of staff at a school in Bedford to help students with anxiety related to the coronavirus pandemic.The yellow Labrador now works three days a week at Castle Newnham School with pupils aged nine to 16 as a “calming influence”.Buddy’s owner, Nik Maund, who is vice principle of Castle Newnham School, told The Independent that his dog provides a “reassuring presence” that has “helped reduce anxieties” in children.Maund first brought Buddy to the school for a take-your-dog-to-work day, but he soon saw the positive impact Buddy’s presence had on the students.It...
Ontonagon, MI|WLUC
Students learn plant life cycles hands on
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer Students like Ontonagon 5th Grader Ryan Weiner at Ontonagon Area Schools will have green thumbs by fall. After participating in hands-on learning about plant life cycles. “They start as a seed, and then eventually they grow into a sprout, and then they keep growing until...
Apparel|ccsoh.us
T-Shirts Help Middle School Students Become Critical Thinkers
Welcome to Fashion STEM, a unique program offered four days a week for six weeks this summer to Columbus City Schools students in grades 6 through 8. The mission of this project-based learning is to create and pitch a t-shirt campaign for the Columbus apparel brand, Homage. Students do everything from design to customer research, taking turns in different roles in the fashion industry.