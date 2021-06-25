'Helping Hands' donation made by Irving School students

A dog named Buddy has been made an official member of staff at a school in Bedford to help students with anxiety related to the coronavirus pandemic.The yellow Labrador now works three days a week at Castle Newnham School with pupils aged nine to 16 as a “calming influence”.Buddy’s owner, Nik Maund, who is vice principle of Castle Newnham School, told The Independent that his dog provides a “reassuring presence” that has “helped reduce anxieties” in children.Maund first brought Buddy to the school for a take-your-dog-to-work day, but he soon saw the positive impact Buddy’s presence had on the students.It...