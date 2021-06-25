KHS students meet the seat belt convincer

View more in
High School
Music|valleyjournals.com
Hawthorn students get out of their seats and into the action of learning
Kindergarteners re-enacting a scene from the story “The Little Scarecrow Boy” during a dramatic arts class. (Photo courtesy of Tori January.) Sherry Powell’s fourth-grade class had read about the body’s circulatory system. They’d seen pictures of it and had it explained to them. And then they went to their dramatic arts class and they became the chambers of the heart and the red blood cells, moving through the circulatory system and exchanging cards representing oxygen.
Valdosta, GA|WALB 10
Valdosta City Schools: students will have assigned seating, masks optional for 2021-2022 school year
VALDOSTA, Ga (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools released an updated plan for returning to school for the 2021-2022 academic year Tuesday afternoon. The updated guidance said that all learning will be face-to-face for the new school year, and the schools will be disinfected on a regular basis. Serving lines will...
New Carlisle, IN|lpheralddispatch.com
NPHS students rank big, get scholarship in international HOSA meet
NEW CARLISLE — A New Prairie High School senior has received a $35,000 scholarship after competing in an international competition for health professionals, while several of her teammates attained significant rankings. And this was all while on summer break.
Miami, FL|albizu.edu
Meet with the Dean of Student Affairs
Do you have questions, ideas, suggestions for the Dean of Students?. Meet with Dr. Arbelo, Dean of Students on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 6:30pm ET.
Rockland, ME|penbaypilot.com
Meet MCST Student of the Year Emily Miller, graphic designer and survivor of a distracted driver accident
ROCKLAND — There’s so much to the depth and character of Emily Miller, a recent graduate of Oceanside High School and Mid-coast School of Technology, that it’s hard to know where to start. The 18-year-old was recently named MACTE Student of the Year and when we sat down to talk,...
Point Pleasant, WV|Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Browning earns Black Belt
The Point Pleasant branch school of S.H. Kang’s Taekwondo Academy recently acknowledged a new Black Belt in the association’s 204th Promotion Test on Saturday, June 24. Hunter Browning, 8, is the newest Black Belt for the Point Pleasant location. According to a news release from the school, “he had a steady performance and exhibited great endurance all the way through the different task levels set before him. Controlling nerves while still performing is tough for anyone, but at that age, it’s a good skill to have in your tool bag.”
