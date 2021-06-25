Cancel
David Zurawik: ‘The People vs. Agent Orange’ on PBS: The documentary as social conscience

By David Zurawik Baltimore Sun (TNS)
 15 days ago

From the jungles of Vietnam in the 1960s to rural Oregon in the ‘70s, Agent Orange burned horrific paths of death and destruction. In terms of birth defects and deformities, think Hiroshima. In terms of rolling hills of green turned to charred hellscapes, think of the worst aftermath of a forest fire that you have ever seen — and then multiply it by the exponential power of toxins associated with this herbicide to live in lakes and underground water supplies poisoning generation after generation.

The People vs. Agent Orange | Independent Lens

Mon. Jun. 28 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Two women fight to hold the chemical industry accountable for a devastating legacy. Nearly 60 years following the use of Agent Orange in the Vietnam War—the deadliest use of chemicals in the history of warfare—toxins associated with the herbicide continue to cause devastation in Vietnam and at home in America, where the chemical defoliant was used by the U.S. Forest Service as well as the commercial timber industry. From filmmakers Alan Adelson and Kate Taverna, The People vs. Agent Orange closely follows two women activists as they take on the chemical industry and demand accountability for the devastating legacy caused by the use of this poisonous herbicide.
The Past And Present Of Agent Orange

Most know Agent Orange as the powerful herbicide the U.S military used during the Vietnam War. The goal at the time was to wipe out the food supply in North Vietnam and cripple the Viet Cong army. The chemical had a much more insidious impact. Generations of Vietnamese people have...
Erika Dilday, Exec Director of American Documentary, Talks About 'POV's' New Season and the PBS-Ken Burns Controversy

Erika Dilday, who earlier this year became the first Black executive director of American Documentary Inc., oversees various ventures for the nonprofit, including management of the long-running “POV” series on PBS and “America ReFramed,” a showcase of independent documentaries on the World Channel. Formerly executive director of the Maysles Documentary Center, where she produced Albert Maysles’ final film, “In Transit,” she joined AmDoc from Futuro Media Group, a nonprofit that produces programming including “Latino USA,” where she had been CEO since 2017. She spoke with Variety about the 34th season lineup of “POV,” which she executive produces and kicked off July 5, along with the recent PBS-Ken Burns controversy about diversity and competing with streaming services such as Netflix.
David Zurawik: Women who save others fight to save themselves in a storyline that brings grace, depth to TV dramas today

She has a father who is slipping into dementia and has written her and her sons out of his will. Her 21-year-old son won’t leave the nest despite her threats to pour a bucket of water over him to get him out of bed. And after almost three decades as a police detective, she is feeling burned out to the point of a nervous breakdown. And, oh yeah, she just found out from her boss that despite her health, she won’t get a full pension unless she returns to the job and works three more months to make it a full 30 years.
Lies, Cover-Ups and Government Conspiracies: ‘The People Vs. Agent Orange’ Chronicles the Fight Against the Use of Cancer-Causing Chemicals

A new documentary reveals the United States’ history of using potentially cancer-causing herbicides and takes a deep dive into the use of Agent Orange in Vietnam. The People Vs. Agent Orange, airing June 28 on PBS and the PBS Video App, focuses on two women, both leading the charge against the poisoning of the people, the land and the wildlife.
Commentary: Gwen Berry, coercive patriotism and freedom of conscience

Citizens of a certain mindset may be put off by their first sight of Gwen Berry. Her eyelashes are disarmingly long, and sometimes her lips are neon-blue. In the past, she may have issued a few ill-advised tweets. She is a strong, no-nonsense Black woman who isn’t shy about speaking out.
Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
Body modification fanatic cuts off finger in extreme change

For this Brazilian body modification enthusiast, the fewer limbs the better. Michel Faro do Prado just chopped off one of his ring fingers, revealing it in a gruesome photo of his father holding the missing digit. Known as Diabao Praddo on social media, and sometimes even called the “human Satan,”...
Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
Trailer | The People vs. Agent Orange

Independent Lens is America’s home for independent documentary film. Here’s your ticket to stream. Exhausted your streaming options? GPB Passport is your ticket to adventure. Escape through Masterpiece, Nova, Nature and thousands of other public television programs. Click here and start streaming GPB Passport today!
Lou Diamond Phillips: Prodigal Son marked the first time I asked to have my character changed to Filipino American

Phillips, whose mother is Filipino and father is Scots-Irish and Cherokee, is best known for playing Mexican American and Native American roles. But he's only played a character of Filipino descent once before starring on the recently canceled Fox drama Prodigal Son. "I absolutely asked," Phillips says in an interview with Esquire. "He was originally written as Gil Martinez, which was fairly down the middle (ethnically). I said, 'Can we do something to make him a little bit more unique? I’m Filipino; I very rarely have ever played Filipino.' Chris Fedak (the show’s co-creator) happened to have grown up with a bunch of Filipinos. I gave them a list of, I believe, five Spanish-infused names that I also know were widely used in the Philippines, and Arroyo I actually took from (former Philippines’) president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave me a lovely presidential award back in 2004 for my work with the Filipino war veterans." Has it been frustrating for Phillips not to play Filipino roles? "No," he says. "Because in many instances, that’s a false flag. I grew up as an American kid. I grew up traveling around the world on Navy bases, spending most of my time in Navy schools with multiethnic classmates. It was never an issue for me. I was shocked by the racism that I experienced when I got to college." Phillips says that he sees it as being okay that he's played Mexican-American characters like Ritchie Valens in La Bamba. "I’m not Latinx, but (La Bamba director) Louis Valdez and I did a number of interviews recently because La Bamba was put back into the movie theaters 34 years later, and once again, he was justifying his casting of me," says Phillips. "He cast the actor he thought was best for the role, and some people go, well, he’s Filipino, he’s not Mexican-American. But those same people don’t go, Esai Morales is Puerto Rican, not Mexican-American. Elizabeth Peña was Cuban, not Mexican-American. So, where do you draw the line? I happen to agree that casting Caucasian people in what are supposed to be ethnic roles is not kosher, mostly because there is an authenticity issue. But also because it’s a matter of opportunity. You cannot compare the level of opportunity that we get, you know?"
PBS - The American Portrait Project

It's a broad and potentially polarizing question, and PBS set out to answer it via a project that allows people to share their own stories. Using prompts like "a tradition I carry is" or "I was raised to believe", PBS collected more than 14,000 stories from people in every state and territory.
4th of July Music and Fireworks on NBC and PBS, Netflix Celebrates ‘We the People,’ Remembering Dick Gregory

Happy birthday, America! As families and friends gather in a way they couldn’t a year ago, a TV tradition continues: All-star concerts and fireworks spectaculars in Washington, D.C. and New York City. If we’d rather be reminded of the nation’s ideals, Netflix’s We the People uses the Schoolhouse Rock approach of animation and music to deliver mini-civics lessons. A new documentary celebrates the life and career of comedian-turned-activist Dick Gregory.
Citizens At Last - a timely documentary film that celebrates the persistence of Texas suffragettes to win the right to vote. Airs primetime - PBS World this weekend.

Citizens At Last - a timely documentary film that celebrates the persistence of Texas suffragettes to win the right to vote. This weekend on PBS WORLD stations Citizens at Last Texas Women Fight for the Vote: will air with 610 airdates in 111 markets across 40 states covering more than 80% of the US and can be viewed by two hundred million potential viewers - beginning this coming Friday night July 9 pm in prime time @ 8 pm on East Coast stations & in prime time @ 10 pm on West Coast stations.
Print vs. social media

Why is a local newspaper important? No other published source digs for facts, validates local events, and shares pictures and articles that are stored like a local newspaper. When these are gone, we will only get our information from those who are unaccountable. Thanks to the ease of access to...
Center for Media & Social Impact Unveils State of the Documentary Field Report

(Note: Portions of this writing are excerpted directly from the full report (global findings) as well as the "15 Key Findings" report based on US respondents, co-authored with Bill Harder. Both reports and downloadable graphs are available at cmsimpact.org) To say the documentary industry and its marketplace are changing is...

