Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wouldn’t commit to any actions on the state level to address worries about ageing condo towers, saying that condominiums are “kind of a dime a dozen, particularly in southern Florida” and that the collapsed Champlain Towers South “had problems from the start”. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis wouldn’t say if he supported having older buildings around the state be recertified to reassure residents that they are safe following the deadly collapse of the 12-story tower in Surfside north of Miami Beach, The Miami Herald reported. The building was in the process of its...