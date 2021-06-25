Cancel
Statement from the New Orleans Saints

By New Orleans Saints
neworleanssaints.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a statement from the New Orleans Saints regarding gameday procedures for fans as of June 25, 2021. Based on the current City of New Orleans policy, if we were to start the season today, the city of New Orleans would require fans to wear masks to host an event with full capacity. The New Orleans Saints would not, and will not, require proof of vaccination for fans attending our games. As our community vaccination rate continues to improve over the summer, we fully expect and intend to begin the season without masks being required. Additionally, 100 percent of our coaching and football operations staff are fully vaccinated, and we are amongst the top three teams in the NFL in player vaccination rate. As we have stated in the past, we encourage everyone eligible in our community to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors. This will further ensure our intentions of not requiring a mask to attend our games.

