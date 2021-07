Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that DEBORAH MENSAH was sentenced to 70 months in prison for her participation in a conspiracy to launder millions of dollars of fraud proceeds from business email compromises and romance scams that targeted the elderly from at least in or about 2014 through in or about 2018. MENSAH was extradited from the Republic of Ghana (“Ghana”) to the United States on August 21, 2020. She pled guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering on April 2, 2021, before U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, who imposed today’s sentence.