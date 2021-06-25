Cancel
Montana State

Infamous Bakery That Refused Same-Sex Couple Moves To Montana

By Mike Smith
103.7 The Hawk
103.7 The Hawk
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You may remember this case back in 2013 which ended up getting national media attention, but here's a quick summary: a woman walked into a bakery in Oregon to order a wedding cake. When the bakery found out that she was marrying another woman, they refused to serve her, citing their religious beliefs. What followed was a years-long legal battle which has gone back and forth, and spurred a ton of discussion in the public about discrimination and the rights of LGBTQIA+ people.

