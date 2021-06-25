The FIRE movement: How to retire early with no mortgage debt
One in three Americans has made retiring early a financial goal, according to a report from the financial research firm Hearts & Wallets. Early retirement generally refers to becoming financially independent before becoming eligible for Social Security. The FIRE movement, which stands for "financial independence, retire early," is based on the goal that you can save and invest aggressively to speed up the time it takes you to retire.www.fox32chicago.com