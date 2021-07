My toddler runs circles around the house all day long. For this reason, we have a list of favorite outdoor parks, playgrounds, and splash pads to head to when his energy levels are at an all-time high and we need a change of scenery. But during the long Houston summer, on rainy days, or when we just feel like playing somewhere new, Houston's many great indoor play spaces serve the same purpose. As an added bonus, many of these places also have areas for babies and toddlers to play and learn, which is the perfect combination for any parent with children who fall into multiple age ranges.