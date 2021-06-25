Chautauqua County reports no new cases of COVID-19

After reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Chautauqua County Health Department had no new cases of the virus on Thursday. The county's COVID-19 Dashboard also indicated that the number of the number of active cases of the virus dropped to three and the number of people in quarantine dropped to 11. There were also no COVID-related hospitalizations in the county on Thursday. And the county's seven-day average infection rate fell to 0.1%, the lowest in the county since June 17, 2020.