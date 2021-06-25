Smooth Coneflower in Less Danger

Adored for their fluffy pom-pom flowers, these plants are nature's cheerleaders, typically thriving throughout Zones 4 to 9. Above, 'Little Lime' panicle hydrangeas soak up rays in an upstate New York garden designed by Dean Riddle. This kind thrives in full sun, says Ryan McEnaney, communications manager at Bailey's Nursery, in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a spokesperson for 'Endless Summer' hydrangeas, while smooth types do best in partial sun, and bigleafs enjoy morning sun and dappled afternoon shade. But the various varieties require unique care for lasting impact. To ensure that yours explode with beauty every summer, heed the advice of McEnaney on snipping, soaking, and feeding them.