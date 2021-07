We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Smoovii review in short: a well made and rather powerful little thing, able to blitz most fruits easily. People are so busy these days. So much so that there seems to be a demand for portable smoothie makers. That’s right, whizzing up your fruit in a corded device in your kitchen to decanter into a water bottle is way too time consuming. Thanks to brands like Smoovii, you can save on these precious minutes by purchasing a portable blender. Just pop it in your bag and take it with you to blend on the go.