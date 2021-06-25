Outdoors | Twiss an accomplished outdoor photographer

HARRISBURG — Grant Twiss took the first step toward being an accomplished outdoor photographer by being a dutiful parent. “We had a baby in the winter of 2018,” Twiss said. “I bought a camera because I was going to do pictures of the family. While my wife was pregnant my dad came down. We went to Ghost Dance Canyon and Heron Pond. That made me realize there was a lot I was missing down here. I decided to use my camera to showcase the region a little bit.”