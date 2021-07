Kia builds some of the best affordable SUVs on the market, and the Kia Sportage is its most popular offering. This good-looking family transporter is now in its fifth generation and was revealed last month to much acclaim. We always expected the new Sportage to be a big hit once orders finally opened up, and it seems as though all the buildup and sneaky teasers have done their job: Kia has announced that the new car has achieved 16,078 orders on its first day, which is the second most orders ever received for an SUV in the Korean market. The only car to receive more orders is the fourth generation Kia Sorento with 18,941 orders.