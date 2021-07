The Indian government on Tuesday classified Delta Plus, the new mutant version of Delta variant of Covid-19, as a variant of concern.On Wednesday, the government said that 40 cases of the Delta Plus variant had been observed in the three states of Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.India’s health ministry said that the states were alerted about the Delta plus variant on the basis of recent findings of the INSACOG - a consortium of 28 government laboratories across India tasked with the genome sequencing of Covid-19.The government said the Delta plus variant has characteristics such as “increased transmissibility, stronger binding...