Welcome to Sneaker News #35. It’s a fruity week with the Nike Air Force 1 getting a pineapple-infused makeover. If that’s too sweet for you, there are plenty of classic releases this week with new Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 1 colourways on the way. There are also new colourways in the classic New Balance BB550 which has spiked in popularity this year. Elsewhere, adidas have another Forum ’84 drop and Tyler, The Creator has prepped another collaboration with Converse. Check it all out and more below.