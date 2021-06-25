Southern Gage County recreation area off health alert status
WYMORE - A health alert issued for toxic blue-green algae late last week for Big Indian Recreation Area Southwest of Wymore has now been lifted. The recreation area was placed on alert after routine samples showed elevated levels of microcystin, a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae. The lake tested at 9.2 parts per billion(ppb), just above the threshold of 8 ppb. Samples taken this week show much lower levels at just 3.5 ppb.southeast.newschannelnebraska.com