LETTER: There’s something rotten in Ashland
EDITOR: I simply cannot resist to mention the inconsistency in Ashland's double standard. It is legal to fly a communist flag, the hammer and sickle but not legal to make a temporary park on a smooth space to safely get groceries from a car. Just fie times I've been guilty and threatened with fines, while the communist flag proudly flies, fixed for at least a year or two. Now, I'm not fixed or fixated, but as my dad used to say — God preserve his soul — there is something rotten in Denmark, and it's not cheese.