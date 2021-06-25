LETTER: There’s something rotten in Ashland

He may have noticed them for a while now, but didn’t act as if. They’ve been in residence for about a month at least, but Thursday past as I was unloading hay from the wagon to the elevator to be stacked safely in the mow I noticed him staring – he stood there for a good 15 minutes, probably wondering what those things were. It was also the first day the pullets were out and about. He probably noticed them too. Amberlinks are escape artists and had actually gone under the fence so there was much to keep an eye on. I tend to pay attention to things large and small, call it “mom radar” if you wish – the hawk overhead, dubbed Phyllis by our granddaughter – as well as a head count of how many calves are behind the pasture fence, plus assuring pullets had not become Phyllis’ lunch…