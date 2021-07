(Saint Paul, MN) -- No one is surprised that Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprisov is being honored as the NHL's best rookie. The 24-four-year-old Kaprisov is the first Wild player to win the Calder Memorial Trophy. The Russian phenom led the Wild and all NHL rookies with 51 points in 55 games. Kaprisov had two goals and an assist in his first seven Stanley Cup playoff games. He was drafted by Minnesota in the fifth round in 2015.