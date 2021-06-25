The Hilarious Detail Fans Are Noticing From American Horror Story: Cult

We had a feeling after yesterday's massive cast reveal for FX on Hulu's AHS spinoff series American Horror Stories that a trailer would be on the way, and viewers weren't disappointed. With the new horror anthology series set to premiere next week, we know that the cast consists of John Carol Lynch as Larry Bitterman, Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth, Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley, Matt Bomer as Michael- all returning to the AHS universe. Joining them are Dyllon Burnside as James, Nico Greetham as Zinn, Charles Melton as Wyatt, Kevin McHale as Barry, Aaron Tveit as Adam, Gavin Creel as Troy, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Paris Jackson as Maya, Belissa Escobedo as Shanti, Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore, Virginia Gardner as Bernadette, and Danny Trejo as Santa Claus (?!?). Now, we're getting a chance to see them in trailer-action as well as what looks to be a very disturbingly sensible linking device for it all. Hmmm… okay, no spoilers until you check out the trailer below (though we're pretty sure you've zeroed in on it by now).