Gov. Reynolds calls U.S. Supreme Court’s small refinery ruling a ‘disappointing setback’ for Iowa agriculture
Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling regarding small refinery exemptions was a “disappointing setback.”. The Des Moines Register reports the “U.S. Supreme Court dealt the ethanol industry a blow Friday, reversing an appeals court decision that would have limited small refineries’ ability to get exemptions from a federal mandate requiring the blending of renewable fuel into the nation’s fuel supply.”www.kwqc.com