Men are rapidly losing their close friends, poll finds

By Brigid Kennedy
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The decline in male friendships has been precipitous. A May 2021 poll from the Survey Center on American Life revealed the number of American men who view themselves as having "no close friends" quintupled over the last 30 years, increasing from 3 percent in 1990 to 15 percent in 2021. What's more, just 15 percent of men consider themselves as having 10 or more close friends, a steep drop from the 40 percent of men who reported such bromances in 1990.

theweek.com
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
