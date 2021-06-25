Men are rapidly losing their close friends, poll finds

Dear Annie: I have been seeing a woman for about eight years now. She is married, and I am not. We started out as high school sweethearts, and then we grew up and had our own lives for about 30 years. Then we found each other again through social media, and I fell in love all over again. She keeps telling me that she is not happy with her husband anymore and that she wants to be with me. But lately, she has made me feel like she doesn’t care about me or us anymore. I am just at a loss. I wish I could just walk away, but I love her too much. The sad thing is that I have tried to tell her how I feel, and she says nothing. If she’s not in love with me anymore, I wish she would just walk away. What should I do? – Mind on the Mrs.