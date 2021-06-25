Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

‘Just shoot them’: Trump wanted military to ‘crack skulls’ of George Floyd protesters, book claims

By Louise Hall
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAPc5_0afF3JcG00

Donald Trump wanted the US military to “crack skulls” of those protesting the murder of George Floyd , a report has claimed.

CNN’s Jake Tapper said that a new book by The Wall Street Journal’ s Michael Bender obtained by the broadcaster “paints a disturbing picture” of the former president’s White House .

An excerpt from the book claims that on 1 June 2020, amid a nationwide uproar following the death of Mr Floyd, Mr Trump told military officials that to “handle” protesters they needed to “crack their skulls”.

“Trump told his team that he wanted the military to go in and ‘beat the f*** out’ of the protesters. ‘Just shoot them,’” the book titled, Frankly, We Did Win This Election’: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, alleges.

When Mr Trump purportedly received pushback from officials within the administration on his violent stance, he allegedly said: “Well, shoot them in the leg – or maybe the foot… But be hard on them!”

“That’s the president of the United States watching from the safety of the Oval Office,” Mr Tapper said in reaction to the alleged comments, “while Americans who were peacefully protesting the horrific killing of George Floyd, and some that were doing so not so peacefully, were beaten and tear-gassed just steps away from the White House.”

Violent treatment of peaceful protesters in Washington DC received significant backlash after footage showed authorities in Lafayette Square launching tear gas and rubber bullets.

The protest outside the White House was only one of hundreds taking place in all 50 states across the country over the death of Mr Floyd.

Mr Trump often vilified demonstrators, and took a hard line on protests that saw rioting and looting amid clashes with police, calling them “thugs” and infamously declaring “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”.

The former president vowed that he was a “president of law and order, and an ally of peaceful protesters” in a press conference at the White House just before demonstrators were violently cleared for a photo-op nearby.

His heavy-handed attitude amid the protests drew widespread criticism against his willingness to use unnecessary force and military power against civil rights protesters disproportionately.

Following the 6 January insurrection on the US Capitol, Mr Trump conveyed a starkly different attitude over the actions of his violent supporters, calmly asking them to return home hours after they breached the building and calling them “special”.

The Independent has contacted the office of Mr Trump for comment.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

172K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Cnn#The Wall Street Journal#The Oval Office#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSNewsweek

A Recent History of the Biden White House's Clashes With the Press

The relationship between the White House and the national press has been contentious at times, despite claims to the contrary by conservatives. Multiple instances have shown that reporters grill President Joe Biden about serious issues, and question-and-answer sessions between the media and White House press secretary Jen Psaki have become heated on occasion.
POTUSCNBC

Trump praised Hitler to chief of staff John Kelly during Europe trip, new book claims

Donald Trump while serving as president once praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during a conversation with then-White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly, a new book claims. "Well, Hitler did a lot of good things," Trump told Kelly during a 2018 visit to Europe to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, according to the book.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump and Greene invite a horrific history to repeat itself

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" and co-author, with Peter Eisner, of the book "High Crimes: The Corruption, Impunity, and Impeachment of Donald Trump." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Lawsuit Claims Michelle Obama, Democrats Coerced Facebook to Ban Him

Former President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats, including former first lady Michelle Obama, for pressuring Facebook to ban him from the platform, thereby making it harder for him to run for president in 2024. Trump filed a class-action lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging that the platform violated his and...
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Trump’s Demand For Gen. Milley To Lead Effort To Suppress Floyd Protests Reportedly Devolved Into Shouting Argument

As he threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act last summer to quell protests in response to George Floyd’s murder, former President Donald Trump called on Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to take charge of the suppression effort in an exchange that turned into a yelling match between the general and the president, according to a new book.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump deposition? 45 braces as Trump Org case takes twist

Trump's legal woes are skyrocketing. His lawyers promoting litigation to overturn the election now face sanctions hearings in Michigan for making false claims in court filings. Trump also plans to sit for a deposition in his social media lawsuit as the criminal probe into his namesake company continues. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance to discuss the legal storm Trump faces.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Pelosi to the people: Drop dead!

Word on the street is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is finally allowing her Stasi fencing around her grand office on Capitol Hill to come down this weekend. We will believe it when we see it. But the real scandal remains that she had the damned thing erected in the first...

Comments / 2

Community Policy