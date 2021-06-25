Cancel
Classic Video Shows Hannibal Getting Presidential Visit For Bridge Dedication

By Sam
Y101
 16 days ago
If you're going to watch any videos today, make sure this is on your list. Digging down a rabbit hole on YouTube, I came across the coolest video of Franklin D. Roosevelt (our 32nd President) dedicated the Mark Twain Bridge in 1936. The new bridge was not only dedicated by the president, but he was the first to drive over it.

101theeagle.com
Y101

