Classic Video Shows Hannibal Getting Presidential Visit For Bridge Dedication

- - - "Kennedy's Avenger" is the fourth book in a series by Dan Abrams and David Fisher. The first three recounted largely ignored legal battles involving Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and John Adams. The authors claim that in "Kennedy's Avenger" they are again telling "the story of an overlooked trial," an assertion emphasized by their subtitle, "Assassination, Conspiracy, and the Forgotten Trial of Jack Ruby." In fact, they have stood their formula on its head. Instead of an illustrious president they have given us Ruby, a paunchy, middle-aged, quick-tempered, mentally unstable, minor league hustler and strip-club owner who murdered Lee Harvey Oswald two days after Oswald murdered President John F. Kennedy. Throughout the book they repeatedly refute their own subtitle, writing that Ruby's trial "instantly became the new national sensation," that "for millions . . . the coming trial of Jack Ruby dominated their attention" and that "an audience of millions followed every twist." So much for "overlooked." But put aside this thematic jujitsu and what remains is an engrossing, lively and expertly crafted courtroom drama filled with colorful characters and having significant resonance for the present.