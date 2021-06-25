Cancel
Law

Chauvin Request for New Trial Rejected

By Associated Press
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge on Friday rejected former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s request for a new trial in George Floyd’s death. Judge Peter Cahill said defense attorney Eric Nelson didn't show that the court abused its discretion and denied Chauvin the right to a fair trial. The ruling came hours before Chauvin was to be sentenced for murder in Floyd's death.

NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

George Floyd
