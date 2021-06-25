Siletz Bay Music Festival returns
Twelve concerts in nine days starting in September will bring world-class virtuoso-level performers to a variety of locations with the Siletz Bay Music Festival. Long-time artistic director, Yaacov (Yaki) Bergman, has created a program with an extraordinary mix of music, including performances of classical chamber, jazz and orchestral music, a bit of Broadway, the popular “Musical Tapas” tastes and tunes event, and a gala benefit dinner and concert.lincolncityhomepage.com