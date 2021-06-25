Concord Man Arrested After Seen Behind Mall Dumpster With Child, Suspected Of Victimizing Children For Decades
CONCORD, N.C. — A 66-year-old man was arrested after he was seen behind a mall dumpster with a minor Thursday, police said. An investigation sparked into Ricky McClellan after the police department received a tip of suspicious activity between an older man and a younger child behind a dumpster near Carolina Mall. Following interviews, investigators determined that McClellan victimized the child he was with on June 24.www.wccbcharlotte.com