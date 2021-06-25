Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Factbox-After Chauvin sentencing, charges remain for police officers in Floyd case

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on Friday for murdering George Floyd in May 2020. Chauvin, who was captured on cell phone video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes while arresting him, also faces federal civil rights charges. He was convicted on April 20.

wkzo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Murder#Factbox#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
California StateEast Bay Times

Ex-Aryan Brotherhood leader charged with massive California unemployment fraud scheme after being paroled from murder case

LAKEPORT — Before being freed from state prison after more than 40 years behind bars, ex-Aryan Brotherhood leader Michael Lynn Thompson promised the parole board he’d dedicate his life to philanthropy through his self-help program called Live, Learn & Prosper. But according to authorities in Lake County, Thompson found prosperity...
Public SafetyRadar Online.com

Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Back On Administrative Segregation After Being Sentenced To 22.5 Years In Prison For George Floyd's Death

Derek Chauvin is not allowed to mingle with fellow inmates after being sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for George Floyd's death. Radar has learned he's back on administrative segregation, and it's for his own safety. Article continues below advertisement. A spokesperson for the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights --...
Law Enforcementbloomberglaw.com

We Must Demand Prosecutorial Reform After Chauvin Sentencing

There were cheers in the aftermath of the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for George Floyd’s murder, but his prison sentence on June 25 speaks less about progress in racial justice and more about the flaws in America’s criminal justice system. It is a system in which...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Courts: Man killed 1, wounded 2, in South Austin after plea to stop shooting gun on July 4

CHICAGO — New details have emerged after a Chicago man was charged with fatally shooting one woman and wounding two men in South Austin on Independence Day. Calvin Gonnigan, 34, allegedly shot and killed 45-year-old Janina Ford and wounded two men at a gathering on July 4 after being asked to stop firing a gun into the air while children played, according to prosecutors as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.
Elon, NCelonnewsnetwork.com

Police officer charged after son’s accidental death

A town of Elon Police Officer will face a misdemeanor charge filed by the Guilford County district attorney in the accidental shooting death of his son. The Guilford County Sheriff's office said Officer Orlando Maynard’s 3-year-old son was shot at his home in Whitsett last month. Maynard was not home at the time of the incident and was served that same day, with the criminal summons at the Elon Police Department.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Derek Chauvin breaks silence to claim he has information to give ‘peace of mind’ at sentencing for George Floyd murder

Derek Chauvin has broken his silence to claim he has information to give “peace of mind” to the family of George Floyd – as he was sentenced for his murder.In briefs comments to the court shortly before he was sentenced to twenty-two-and-a-half years in jail, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted earlier this year, said he wanted to offer his condolences to the victims’s family.“I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” he said.He added: “There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope that things will...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Derek Chauvin's sentence, policing and the Legislature, police unions

What is the goal of imprisonment in this country? It is to punish and rehabilitate. In the case of Derek Chauvin, he will be punished for his violence against another human being, and rightfully so ("Chauvin term is 22.5 years," front page, June 26). Rehabilitation, however, will remain a question mark. Chauvin will also continue to be restricted to a form of solitary confinement while occasionally being allowed inside a courtroom for upcoming appeals. So far, he has kept his sanity throughout this horrendous, self-inflicted ordeal. Due to possible threats on his life he will remain in isolation for months and years, making his life pure torture. Consequently, severe mental illness is the probable outcome and a justifiable punishment for killing a local citizen ... I suppose. Sadly, George Floyd's family, Derek Chauvin, and of course, taxpayers are all the losers here because of Chauvin's despicable act. Case closed.
Public Safetyabc7ny.com

'Why': George Floyd's family confronts Derek Chauvin at sentencing

Before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years for the murder of George Floyd, members of George Floyd's family gave emotional statements asking for the maximum sentence. Floyd's 7-year-old daughter Gianna shared a prerecorded video message at the hearing. When asked, "Do you wish he...
Minneapolis, MNdavisvanguard.org

Reaction from Family, Prosecutor on 22.5 Year Sentence on George Floyd Killer, Former Cop Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Former police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced Friday for murdering George Floyd – Chauvin’s trial was eight weeks long, the verdict reached on April 20, the jury deliberated for nine hours and 44 minutes before giving him a guilty verdict on all three counts, and Friday, Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and one-half years in prison.
Madison, ALWAAY-TV

Madison police officer charged with DUI

A newly hired Madison Police Department officer was arrested over the holiday weekend and charged with DUI. Vadell Jones was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department at 8 a.m. July 3 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Madison County Jail and released...

Comments / 2

Community Policy