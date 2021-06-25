Soccer-Premier League to fund defibrillators at over 2,000 grassroots sites

Major League Soccer is investigating allegations of racial abuse directed at Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara. Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said after Portland’s 1-0 home loss to Minnesota United on Saturday night that a “discriminatory word” had been used by a Loons player toward Chara, who is Black and from Colombia. “MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language, and we take these allegations very seriously. An investigation into this matter has already begun. Further information will be provided upon completion of that investigation,” the league said in a statement Sunday. Minnesota United released a statement saying the team supports the league’s investigation. But it also said the Loons player involved, who was not identified, denied making “any derogatory remarks.” The game was delayed several minutes on the field in the second half, and it was apparent that the Portland players were angry and appealing to game referees. But it was not clear what was said or when it occurred. The Professional Referee Organization, which manages the officiating crews for Major League Soccer matches, issued a statement explaining that no immediate disciplinary action was made because the referee did not witness or hear the alleged abuse. The incident marred Minnesota’s victory, which extended the team’s undefeated streak to six straight games. It was the Loons’ first win on the road this season . . . The top-ranked Belgians held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and held onto a first-half lead in Seville, Spain, to beat Portugal, 1-0, and advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship. Thorgan Hazard scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute with a swerving shot from outside the area that left Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício wrong-footed and late to swat the ball away. Ronaldo, who threw his captain’s armband to the ground in despair after the final whistle, is still one goal shy of becoming the all-time men’s top scorer in international soccer. He came into the match tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109 goals. Belgium, which has never before won a major soccer title, will next face Italy on Friday in Munich. Belgium’s potent attack, led by Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and Romelu Lukaku, also struggled; Belgium played most of the second half without De Bruyne, who had to be substituted after being tackled from behind and injuring his left ankle . . . Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick scored second-half goals in Budapest to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 victory over 10-man Netherlands and a place in the quarterfinals. Netherlands central defender Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for a handball in the 55th minute when under pressure from Schick. The red card was given following a video review. The Czechs will next face Denmark in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Baku, Azerbaijan.