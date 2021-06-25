Ashanti' Bishop serves the dear neighbor as Albany Tulip Queen

Like most of us, Ashanti’ Bishop ’22 had been feeling disconnected from normalcy over the past year. When she heard an announcement for Albany’s Tulip Queen competition on the radio, Bishop thought the pursuit might be a good way to reconnect. The Watervliet native and early childhood education major, described by her mom as “an overachiever in school, anything she does,” decided to throw her hat – or in this case, crown – in the ring.