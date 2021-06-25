Watch: WB Studio Tour in Hollywood Adds DC Universe and Harry Potter Props, Costumes, and Memorable Photo Opportunities
With Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood’s grand reopening this weekend, we were invited to check out the new additions that the studio added as part of a media preview. While the new tour includes several additions, in this article, we are focusing on the “Action and Magic Made Here,” which is the new grand finale experience featuring the DC Universe and the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises.collider.com