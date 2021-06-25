Cancel
Watch: WB Studio Tour in Hollywood Adds DC Universe and Harry Potter Props, Costumes, and Memorable Photo Opportunities

By Steve Weintraub
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood’s grand reopening this weekend, we were invited to check out the new additions that the studio added as part of a media preview. While the new tour includes several additions, in this article, we are focusing on the “Action and Magic Made Here,” which is the new grand finale experience featuring the DC Universe and the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises.

