Watch: WB Studio Tour in Hollywood Adds DC Universe and Harry Potter Props, Costumes, and Memorable Photo Opportunities

Harry Potter: The Exhibition is kicking off in 2022, and now fans know where the tour will be launching from. In a press release from Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment today, the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was named as the jumping-off point for the event. For the upcoming exhibition, all of Harry Potter will find itself under the microscope in some capacity. That means there will be some Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and some Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them content as well. Warner Bros has been very adamant about its desire to grow the franchise. Fans can visit one of the stops on the road, as they’re announced, and see behind-the-scenes details, interviews, props, and more during the tours. Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment Peter van Roden sounded excited about the prospect.