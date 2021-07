Destiny 2 is getting Solstice of Heroes 2021 on the next weekly reset, scheduled for July 6, 2021, at 6:00 PM BST / 7:00 PM CEST / 10:00 AM PDT. Guardians will be able to earn a ton of interesting cosmetics, or alternatively, buy them from the Eververse shop. Armour sets are probably the highlight, just like with every Solstice event as they start from simple and humble beginnings and then transform into a glowy light show, provided you grind the objectives out. This year's Solstice armours look impressive as the team obviously didn't drop the ball with the design but let's just hope the glows don't get as freaky as the ones from Guardian Games 2021 when Hunters could become walking flashbangs.