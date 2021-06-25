Cancel
Alliance, NE

Alliance Chamber releases 'Heritage Days' schedule

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 15 days ago
The Alliance Chamber of Commerce has release the Heritage Days schedule. This years theme is "Bee Buzzing on the Butte".

Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
Posted by
Panhandle Post

Sheridan County volunteer named 'Heritage Hero'

Phyllis Jungck Krotz of Rushville is a “Heritage Hero.”. Krotz was surprised with History Nebraska’s Heritage Hero Award July 2 for her volunteer work with the Sheridan County Historical Society at the museum in Rushville. The award was presented by History Nebraska board member and former state senator Bob Wickersham.
Posted by
Panhandle Post

Alliance clean up continues-City landfill open extra hours

Due to the recent wind and hail storm on Friday July 9, 2021 there are a lot of tree branches down around town. The City of Alliance, asks that you move these branches on to the parkade and we will have crews come by and pick them up. Also, the landfill will be open, Sunday July 11th from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm for yard waste disposal only.

