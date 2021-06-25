Cancel
UK pilot scheme finds no big COVID outbreaks at test events

LONDON (Reuters) – A British trial of how risky cultural and sporting events are for transmission of the coronavirus found no substantial outbreaks of COVID-19 although the findings were based on a low number of test completions, government researchers said. Britain has conducted a pilot scheme to test audiences at...

Pilot events research shows only 28 positive COVID cases from 58,000 attendees

According to research from the government’s Events Research Programme, only 28 people who attended pilot events tested positive for COVID-19. It took the UK government being sued for the data to be published. The programme began in February this year, tasked with attempting to understand the effects of large scale...
Our pilot events illuminated the means of managing Covid risks

As lead researcher for the Liverpool pilots in the Events Research Programme (ERP), I would like to set out some important facts in response to your article regarding the phase one report (Covid event pilots compromised by low uptake of PCR tests, experts say, 25 June). The ERP is exploring how events with larger crowd sizes can return without social distancing, while minimising the risks of Covid-19 outbreaks. The programme comprises environmental studies of air quality and crowd movement in venues; epidemiological studies of virus spread at and around events; behavioural studies of audience experience; and economic and operational studies of running such events with risk-mitigation measures in place. The work has generated a large amount of valuable data, early analysis of which was reported last week.
