The man who came close to rocking England’s Euro 2020 hopes – Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard – is set to become a Premier League player, with Tottenham, Leicester and Leeds said to be keen on his signature. Italy’s Calciomercato reports the Sampdoria striker has become a target for a number of clubs across Europe through his Euro exploits, including scoring the first goal in his country’s extra-time semi-final loss to England. Sampdoria had valued him at £30million earlier in the tournament, but that figure is sure to have risen after last Wednesday night. The 21-year-old forward’s agent says Damsgaard would love to join the Premier League.