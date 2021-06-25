Cancel
Belmont Park Entries, Sunday June 27th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 15 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Turn of Events (L), 124J. Ortiz2-5-5Mertkan Kantarmaci9/5. 3Auburn Hills (L), 126L. Saez1-3-12Michael Maker7/2. 4Kid Chocolate (L), 126L. Rodriguez Castro7-8-7Gary Sciacca30/1. 5Obsessed (L), 126J. Rosario3-6-6Edward DeLauro6/1. 6Prince James (L), 126. Rider TBA8-5-2Miguel Vera7/5. 7No Salt (L), 126L. Cardenas4-1-2Keith O'Brien15/1. 8Mr. Vincent (L), 124I. Ortiz, Jr.9-1-5Rudy Rodriguez9/2.

Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Prairie Meadows Results Sunday June 27th, 2021

1st-$14,201, , 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:59.170. Winner: BR F, 2, by Just Amazing Jess-Determinedly. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds. Trs Amazing Gracie124412-½1-hdE. Navarrete, Jr.15.70. Corona Ken124753-½2-1J. Dominguez13.00. Lil Sister124945-hd3-2D. Amaya4.30. Ts Perry Kool124331-hd4-½S. Smith7.50. Classinova1242109-½5-¾E. Escobedo1.50. Ts Tres My Dust125624-½6-nkB. Quiroz16.80. Casanovas Doll124108107-2¾A. Alvidrez5.20.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Early Entries, Sunday July 4th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Funny Flowers (L), 122L. Fuentes7-3-5Dick Cappellucci. 2Lasting Light (L), 122A. Juarez, Jr.6-2-6Dick Cappellucci. 4Second Grace (L), 122A. Quinonez6-1-3Heath Lawrence. 5Arnold's Patsy (L), 122D. Butler2-4-7Bernell Rhone. 2nd-$15,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$16,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
Delaware Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Delaware Park Entries, Wednesday June 30th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Square Penny (L), 110J. Hiraldo3-4-7Jeremiah O'Dwyer7/2. 2Dancing Tiz Way , 124J. Rosadox-x-xLacey Gaudet8/1. 3Promise of Joy (L), 119J. Bisono3-x-xThomas Iannotti, IV10/1. 4Best Cause (L), 117J. Rodriguez12-4-7Andrew Simoff5/2. 5Truly a Dream (L), 119A. Marin4-4-5Pedro Posadas12/1. 6Inanna's Quest (L), 119A. Suarez5-3-xLynn Ashby9/5. 7Peculiarity (L), 117R. Alvarado, Jr.4-x-xHamilton...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Belmont Park Barn Notes: Pletcher Enjoyed Best of Both Worlds Last Sunday

(Trainer Todd Pletcher / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher enjoyed a great day on and off the track Saturday, celebrating his 54th birthday with a win as Shadwell Stables’ Zaajel captured the G2, $250,000 Mother Goose, a one-turn 1 1/16-mile test for sophomore fillies at Belmont Park.
Saratoga County, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

2021 Stake Action in Saratoga

The 2021 racing season at Saratoga Race Course begins July 15. Week 1 will contain 6 stakes races, 5 of them graded, including the Grade 1 Diana for fillies and mares and the historic Sanford for two-year-olds. Traditionally the first weekend of the season focuses on two-year-olds and older grass fillies and mares.
Los Alamitos, CAOCRegister

Horse racing notes: Del Mar drops $2 Pick Six in favor of 20-cent ‘Rainbow Pick Six’

• Del Mar announced this week it is scrapping its traditional $2 Pick Six in favor of the 20-cent “Rainbow Pick Six” that rewards bettors handsomely if they’re the only ones holding a perfect ticket. Many tracks throughout the country, including Santa Anita, already have the 20-cent Pick Six. The track said there will be two mandatory payout days – Pacific Classic day on Aug. 21 and closing day, Sept. 6. Del Mar will continue to offer two Pick Fives and two Pick Fours, both of which are 50-cent wagers.
Theater & Dancethepressboxlts.com

Bolshoi Ballet Will Try “Big Dance” in G1 Belmont Derby

Trainer Aidan O’Brien, renowned for his talented turf stock, will bring one of his heaviest hitters to North America in Bolshoi Ballet, who will compete as part of a nine-horse field in Saturday’s Grade 1, $1 million Belmont Derby Invitational for 3-year-olds going 1 1/4 miles over the inner turf course at Belmont Park.
Oceanport, NJnjgamblingsites.com

Top Horse Racing Talent Gallops into Monmouth Park for Haskell Stakes 2021

Just watch the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park July 17, when the eyes of the horse-racing world focus upon the Oceanport facility. Mandaloun and Hot Rod Charlie, who ran second and third in the famed Run for the Roses on May 1, have been announced as confirmed by recent published reports and listed as “expected to run” on the Monmouth Park Facebook page late this week.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Belmont Park Barn Notes: Cirona Makes NA Debut in G1 Belmont Oaks; Heads to Brown

(Trainer Chad Brown (Photos by Holly M. Smith) Cirona to make North American debut in G1 Belmont Oaks; will be transferred to Chad Brown. Peter Bradley said he is excited to see the North American debut of Group 1-placed Cirona in Saturday’s Grade 1, $700,000 Belmont Oaks Invitational, first leg of the Turf Triple series for sophomore fillies at Belmont Park.
Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Belmont Derby and Oaks – Analysis and Picks

Belmont Park in New York hosts a pair of quality international fields on Saturday as the summer racing calendar moves on and the Breeders Cup meeting moves ever more sharply into focus. Two Grade 1 races on turf headline the card, and as always, European raiders have targeted the grass...
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogaliving.com

Siro’s Reopening for 2021 Saratoga Race Course Season

Now it’s a real Saratoga racing season. According to the Saratoga Report, legendary Lincoln Avenue after-the-races spot Siro’s, where all the high rollers go to enjoy the liquidity of their winnings, will reopen for the 2021 Saratoga Race Course season. The grand reopening, after just a smidgen of open time...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Belmont Park Results Saturday July 10th, 2021

1st-$90,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.610, 45.800, 57.690, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.700. Scratched: Big Invasion, Just Say When, Piqua, Indy Event. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Doctor Jeff119211-11-11-41-2¼J. Rosario1.30. Fort Ticonderoga119134-½2-1½2-32-6J. Ortiz2.05. Flip the Script119443-hd3-23-6½3-11¾L. Saez6.60. Starting Up1195554-1½4-1½4-2¾J. Alvarado5.20. Any Minute119322-½555M. Franco5.80. 2 (2)Doctor Jeff4.602.702.10. 1 (1)Fort Ticonderoga2.902.30.
Indiana Stateshelbycountypost.com

Juddmonte Farms impressed with Fulsome heading into Indiana Derby

A funny thing happened on Fulsome’s way to becoming a turf horse. After four starts on grass with moderate success, rain at Keeneland forced an allowance onto the sloppy main track. Fulsome splashed home to a 3 1/2-length score and tonight is the odds-on favorite to extend his unbeaten streak on dirt to four races in the $300,000 Indiana Derby at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino.
Sportssandiegouniontribune.com

Horse owned by Baffert’s wife runs in NY for other trainer

A 3-year-old colt co-owned by the wife of embattled trainer Bob Baffert ran under the name of another Hall of Fame trainer on Saturday, when he finished fourth in the $1 million Belmont Derby Invitational at Belmont Park, where Baffert has been suspended and is suing to regain access. Du...
Charles Town, WVtheracingbiz.com

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: July 9

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 11-2-5-3There’s a chance of rain today, and a wet track would certainly move him up, but we’ll take a swing with #1 Candy Invasion (7-2) all the same. This one didn’t have the cleanest trip last out and only managed third, a length behind second choice #2 Never Compromise (5-2), but he was seven lengths clear of the rest. His best efforts would put him right there… Never Compromise was second that day, and like Candy Invasion has been making short work of his conditions for Runco… The addition of blinkers seems to have done the trick for #5 No Change (5-1), who’s won two straight since donning the hood. He’ll make his third start off the bench here and might be the value play… What a good job trainer Javier Contreras has done with #3 Nico (6-5). The Trappe Shot colt was off a year-and-a-half but returned running and last out, in his second start of the year, won by 10. So why pick against? All his best efforts have come going 4 1/2 furlongs, and in his one two-turn try, he led late but was outfinished. He obviously could win here, but do you want short odds on a horse trying to win around two turns for the first time?
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Monmouth Park: Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun has final workout for Haskell

Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun took to the track at Monmouth Park Saturday morning for a final workout prior to the $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes on July 17. The Brad Cox-trained colt went out just after 7:30 a.m., breezing five furlongs in 1:02.2, galloping out six furlongs in 1:13.3. Mandaloun,...
GamblingFrankfort Times

BC-Results Emerald Downs-8-Add

Sportsnumberfire.com

​Belmont Park Horse Racing Picks for Friday 7/9/21

Starting at 1:00 p.m. EST, we have nine races at Belmont Park. Using our numberFire projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, keep an eye out for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. It's raining and will likely be a sloppy track.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

G3 Indiana Derby Day: Fulsome May Make Others Sing the Blues

(Fulsome returns for today’s G3 Indiana Derby / Photos by Holly M. Smith) (I have returned to the press box and my seat overlooks the finish line at Indiana Grand. My first time back covering a race, in a press box, in a very long time. Memories. Goose bumps. Butterflies.)

