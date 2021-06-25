Cancel
Destiny 2: Where is Xur today? Xur location and Exotics for June 25-29

By Brendan Lowry
windowscentral.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking to get your hands on some of the best Destiny 2 Exotic weapons and armor in the game, you should buy Exotics from Xur, the mysterious vendor from the Nine that comes to the world of Destiny 2 every Friday at 1 PM ET and leaves the following Tuesday at the same time. Every weekend, Xur sells an Exotic weapon, an Exotic armor piece for each class, and a special Fated Engram that's guaranteed to give you an Exotic you don't currently own (Exotics tied to quests or raids can't drop from these).

